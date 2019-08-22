TRAFFIC ALERT: Three-vehicle crash shuts down E. Highway 9 Business in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue and South Carolina Highway Patrol have responded to a three-vehicle crash in Loris.
Crews were called around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday to the crash at East Highway 9 Business at Sycamore Drive. That part of the road is shut down while crews investigate the crash.
Horry County Fire Rescue said one of the drivers involved was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the other two drivers were not transported.
Horry County Fire Rescue asks drivers to avoid the area at this time.
