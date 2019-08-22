Suspect Search: One suspect stole right from the register, another used his pants to cover the crime

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One suspect helped himself to the register and a second is accused of stashing the loot down his pants.
Horry County police are trying to find Colton Eugene Naylor.
Police responded in July to the Four Oaks Motel in Conway regarding a burglary.
An employee said while he was outside working, Naylor snuck into the side employee entrance door leading to the front office. After that, they said Naylor opened the register and stole $90 in cash. Police said the incident was caught on video.
Naylor is charged with burglary in the second degree.
He’s 23 years old with a last known address of North Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach.
Horry County police are also looking for Christopher Dean Inman.
Earlier this month authorities responded to the Walmart on Myrtle Ridge Road in reference to a shoplifting.
An employee told Horry County police he saw Inman and another suspect selecting merchandise worth approximately $51.
They say Inman then hid the merchandise down his pants. The employee said Iman then passed all points of sale without attempting to pay for the items.
The employee says he tried to catch Inman but he got away. That employee was familiar with Inman and was able to identify a police photo and make a positive identification with the surveillance footage.
Inman is charged with shoplifting.
He’s 38 years old and has a last known address of Highway 45 in Loris .
