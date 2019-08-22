Six more charged following drug busts in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Six more people have been charged in connection with drug busts that happened earlier this month in Little River.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, the following were each charged with trafficking cocaine base over 400 grams and trafficking heroin over 28 grams:
· Kevin Stanley, 38, of Little River
· Marshall Bellamy, 42, of Little River
· Jeffery Bryant, 44, of North Myrtle Beach
· Ashley Noncent, 22
· Kendric Bellamy, 42, of Little River
· Robert Gause, 64, of Little River
Kevin Stanley is also charged with murder in connection with a December 2018 shooting in Little River that left 42-year-old Brian Nunn dead. Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state he was booked Feb. 5 on the murder charge and bonded out May 16. He was then booked Aug. 9 on the drug charges and remains behind bars.
On Aug. 6, search warrants were executed on Malcom Drive and Little River Inn Lane after an “extensive drug investigation.”
During the search, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, pills, three handguns and over $27,000 in case was seized, police said.
