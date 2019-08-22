Robeson County students, teachers adjust to consolidation plan ahead of new school year

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Students in Robeson County are gearing up to head back to school Monday.
The Public Schools of Robeson County held an open house on Thursday at each school for parents and students.
School district administrators also visited every school in the county to encourage teachers and thank them from their resiliency during many changes ahead of a new school year.
Superintendent Shanita Wooten said the consolidation plan that was finalized in July has been a tough transition, but a necessary one.
"We're not going to just consolidate and walk away, we're going to make sure this works and do what's best for children," she said.
Over the past month, the district has re-arranged school furniture along with finalized bus schedules and personnel positions for next week.
Wooten said 45 staff members have resigned or retired since the consolidation plan, which is typical heading into a new school year.
Currently, they have eight teacher vacancies they’re working to fill. Wooten added that’s a record low for the school district.
She also said they haven’t laid anyone off because of schools closing, instead, they’ve created some positions and altered others.
“Our employees, many of them are parents to students in the county and again we’re trying to be conscientious and do what’s best for our people and we don’t want to hurt anybody so we’ve been very intentional in placing individuals,” Wooten said.
Angela Rowdy’s daughter will spend her senior year at Purnell Swett High School because of the closing of South Robeson High School.
"Her goal right now is to come to Purnell and enjoy her senior year, join a few clubs, play a few sports," Rowdy said.
She admitted she was upset when she first heard about the district reverting back to their original consolidation plan.
"Initial reaction was total hurt, anger, disappointment,” Rowdy said. "I must remain positive, because she's positive."
Wooten said there will be support staff at every school impacted by the plan. The sheriff’s office will also have extra officers at the schools to ensure a smooth first day.
As for the now empty Hargrave and Green Grove elementary schools, Wooten said they’re still deciding on what to do with them.
