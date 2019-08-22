Rapper Kodak Black, accused of sexual assault in the Pee Dee, pleads guilty in federal weapons case

Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By WMBF News Staff | August 22, 2019 at 3:02 PM EDT - Updated August 22 at 3:03 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF/AP) – Rapper Kodak Black, who is charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Florence in 2016, has pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges.

According to the Associated Press, Black entered the change of plea in Miami federal court Thursday, months after he had pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors in May charged the 22-year-old rapper for crimes including falsifying information on federal forms to purchase three firearms. Prosecutors say a weapon purchased by Black was found at the scene of a South Florida shooting, the AP reported.

Authorities say he could face up to eight years in prison.

In the Pee Dee, Black is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is only allowed in South Carolina for court appearances.

If convicted on the sexual assault charge, Black could face up to 30 years in prison. WMBF News is reaching out to prosecutors to see what this federal guilty plea means for the Florence County case.

