One killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person has been killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the Conway area, according to officials.
Tony Casey, spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue, said crews were dispatched at 7:45 a.m. Thursday to Juniper Bay Road and Jeffords Drive for a single-vehicle rollover.
According to Casey, one person was killed in the rollover. He added a second person was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries at this time.
Crews were still on scene as of 9 a.m. and drivers were asked to avoid the area.
