Multiple agencies battle flames at Florence house fire

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Several fire crews were called in to help battle a house fire in Florence.
The West Florence Fire Department responded around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to a structure fire on Brock Circle.
When crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames pouring out of the home.
Firefighters from the Florence Fire Department, Howe Springs and Sardis Timmonsville were called in to provide mutual aid.
Crews battled the fire in extreme heat conditions for more than an hour before it was under control.
Additional aid from Darlington County, Palmetto Rural, South Lynches and Windy Hill were called in to help relieve crews.
Florence County EMS was also on the scene to help firefighters as they rotated out for rehab.
The home suffered extensive damage.
It’s not clear if anyone was inside the home when the fire started.
