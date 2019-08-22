Little River man accused of distributing child porn

Little River man accused of distributing child porn
Jeffrey Vereen (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff | August 22, 2019 at 5:41 PM EDT - Updated August 22 at 5:41 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Little River man was taken into custody Thursday, accused of distributing child pornography.

Investigators said they received a CyberTipline report rom the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to 26-year-old Jeffrey Dale Vereen. They said Vereen distributed child pornography.

Vereen is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor in the second-degree. It’s a felony offense that’s punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

