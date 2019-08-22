Jury convicts Myrtle Beach man of throwing woman from Jeep, leading police on chase

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A jury found a Myrtle Beach man guilty of a violent carjacking and police chase in Horry County.
Shaquille Brandon Dozier, 26, was convicted of carjacking and failure to stop for a blue light.
Authorities said back in July 2018, a 68-year-old woman was parked in a handicap spot at the Inlet Square Mall, when Dozier grabbed her from the Jeep and threw her to the ground.
Officers spotted Dozier a few minutes later on Highway 17 Bypass and tried to stop him but he refused and led them on a high-speed chase from the bypass to Holmestown Road to Highway 707 before he crashed the Jeep into another person’s vehicle near the Bay Road intersection.
“We would like to thank the Horry County Police Department, specifically Officers Buckingham, Truss, and Stokes for their quick response to the incident, locating and apprehending the defendant,” Sr. Assistant Solicitor Josh Holford said. “This is one of the scariest situations that could happen to someone; to have a stranger come up to your parked vehicle and snatch you from your car and then drive off in it. The 68-year-old victim continues to express her fear and ongoing trauma when going to public places alone.”
The judge sentenced Dozier to 15 years in prison for the carjacking and three years in prison for failure to stop for police. The sentences will run concurrently and Dozier must serve at least 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for release.
