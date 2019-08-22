Jury convicts Myrtle Beach man of throwing woman from Jeep, leading police on chase

“We would like to thank the Horry County Police Department, specifically Officers Buckingham, Truss, and Stokes for their quick response to the incident, locating and apprehending the defendant,” Sr. Assistant Solicitor Josh Holford said. “This is one of the scariest situations that could happen to someone; to have a stranger come up to your parked vehicle and snatch you from your car and then drive off in it. The 68-year-old victim continues to express her fear and ongoing trauma when going to public places alone.”