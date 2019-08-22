Dale Jr. planning to compete in upcoming Darlington race despite recent plane crash

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - Despite suffering minor injuries in a plane crash, Dale Earnhardt Jr. says he’s still planning to compete at an XFINITY series race at Darlington Raceway’s ‘Too Tough to Tame’.
“My lower back is bruised up real bad,” Earnhardt tweeted. But the son of ‘The Intimidator’ says he’s treating the area as ‘plan A’ and says ‘Plan B’ is someone else driving in his place.
“I have a plan B but hope not to use it,” Earnhardt tweeted.
The green flag is scheduled for August 31, just 12 days after the fiery crash in Elizabethton, TN.
Earnhardt, his wife, Amy, daughter, Isla and family dog were not seriously injured when their Bristol-bound plane went down. Everyone, including the two pilots aboard, escaped safely.
Earnhardt Jr. released this statement on social media Monday afternoon:
“Amy and I want to thank everyone who has lifted us up with phone calls, messages and prayer since last Thursday. We are truly blessed that all on board escaped with no serious injuries, including our daughter, our two pilots and our dog Gus. With respect to the investigation, we will not be speculating or discussing the cause of the accident. I am thankful for the quick response of my pilots, local law enforcement, emergency personnel and hospital staff. Lastly, Amy and I continue to be very appreciative of the privacy extended to us to process everything. It has been important to do that together and on our own time.”
The race is scheduled for Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. on WMBF News.
