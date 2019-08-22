Georgetown Co. School District receives upgrades at schools with $165M bond referendum

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County School District is seeing several upgrades to schools this year.
That's because the county approved a $165 million bond referendum in 2016 to make school improvements, that's according to the district.
The spokesperson for the district, Ray White, says there have been security upgrades.
White says all schools have bullet resistance windows at the front entrance and school resource officers. There are also new security systems in schools.
For example, at McDonald Elementary School, the principal says they have new state of the art cameras in the hallways, the cafeteria, library, gym, playground and outside.
Waccamaw High School has new tennis courts, a four-classroom addition, a new track and a new weight room.
Waccamaw along with three others high schools have new auxiliary gyms on their campuses that will provide for extra practice and game space for indoor sports.
Many classrooms also received renovations including removing the carpet and replacing it with tile.
“The best way I can describe it is that it was a blank canvas for me,” said Omondre Johnson, a teacher at McDonald Elementary. “Everything freshly new, clean, painted, everything is nice and neat, and it’s my job to create a space that is comfortable. That is safe. And to have that opportunity was a great feeling.”
In addition, Georgetown High School has a new facade.
The school district says they are fully staffed with teachers and bus drivers.
