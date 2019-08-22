Four arrested on prostitution charges in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested four women on Wednesday and charged them with prostitution.
According to online information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, 32-year-old Cassandra Renee Robbins was arrested in the area of 3rd Avenue South and Withers Swash Drive. She was charged with prostitution, first offense.
Lachelle Dione Taylor, 25, was arrested in the area of 20th Avenue South and Snorkel Way. She was charged with possession of less than one gram of meth/cocaine base and prostitution, first offense, according to online MBPD records.
Timesha Renee Williams, 33, was taken into custody near 6th Avenue North and North Oak Street and charged with prostitution, first offense, police said.
Finally, Nicole Darlene Holland, 39, was arrested near 3rd Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard. Police charged her with prostitution, first offense, online records state.
No other details surrounding their arrests were immediately available. Mugshots were not immediately available for all the suspects.
