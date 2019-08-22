First Alert: Increasing rain chances, heavy downpours at times

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The hot and humid weather pattern will continue for today and Friday before changes arrive for the weekend. As you are heading out the door this morning, it's a dry start. Most of the day will be dry until we get into the afternoon hours. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s today with heat index values near 100°.
Similar to the previous days this week, we will hold onto a few scattered showers and storms. This trend does not only continue for today but for your Friday as well. It's a typical summer weather pattern and we need a pattern change for this pattern to exit the Carolinas. That pattern change will be in the way of a cold front on Saturday.
A weak cold front will interact with the heat and humidity that we have been experiencing through the work week. That front will provide more cloud cover, heavy downpours and the best rain chances since last weekend. If you have plans for Saturday, don’t cancel them. It will not rain all day long on Saturday but there are chances throughout the entire day. Any storm that develops will have the potential to bring heavy rain to any area.
As the front moves through, drier and cooler air will start to filter into the area on Sunday and will help drop the rain chance down to 20% for Sunday. Temperatures will also fall into the low-mid 80s on Sunday.
As we head into the weekend, we are also watching a tropical disturbance near the Bahamas that is working toward Florida. At this time, there is a low risk of development but if anything did form, it would likely stay weak. We will keep an eye on this as we head into the weekend and into next week.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.