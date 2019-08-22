FIRST ALERT: Higher weekend rain chances, lower temperatures

Changes start to arrive by the weekend as a weak cold front drops into the Carolinas. The front will slowly move through the region and interact with increasing humidity. The result will be a better chance of showers and storms at times through the weekend. Rain chances will the highest on Saturday - 60% - and some of the rain could be heavy at times. While it will not rain all day Saturday, pop up storms will be likely at any point during the day. As the front moves through, slightly drier and cooler weather will start to filter into the area on Sunday and will help to drop the risk of showers to just 30%. Temperatures will also fall a bit with highs in the middle and upper 80s Saturday dropping into the lower and middle 80s by Sunday.