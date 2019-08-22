Deputies ask for help in search for missing 32-year-old woman

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Deputies are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing 32-year-old woman.
Jamica Delane Smith of Pembroke was last seen leaving her home around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
She is 5’10” tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Smith also has a tattoo with the name “Jayden” on her right shoulder.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.
