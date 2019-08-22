1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at McCary’s Bar & Grill

By WIS News 10 Staff | August 22, 2019 at 2:39 AM EDT - Updated August 22 at 5:27 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials are currently on the scene of a shooting incident that occurred early Thursday morning on 851 Bush River Rd. at McCary’s Bar & Grill.

One person has been confirmed dead and three others are suffering from upper body injuries related to the shooting. The victims were rushed to the hospital.

The condition of the injured victims are unknown. The incident took place around 2:25 a.m.

Officials say that the suspect ran from the scene and that a search is underway for the suspect.

