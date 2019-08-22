Darlington Co. sheriff makes recommendations to Dollar General corporate after incidents at stores

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office have asked corporate officials with Dollar General to take measures in light of two robberies and a theft at three different area stores over the last week.
“The Sheriff is tremendously concerned about the safety and well-being of the employees and customers of the Dollar Generals in Darlington County,” said DCSO Lt. Robert Kilgo via email.
Kilgo said recommendations were made to Dollar General’s corporate office that “were both of high and low financial investment.”
“The law enforcement profession cannot be the only entity at the table attempting to prevent these crimes; it has to be a total collection of the private sector, other government entities and law enforcement,” Kilgo said.
This request comes after a string of incidents at Darlington County Dollar General locations that began last Sunday.
In the most recent instance, an armed robbery occurred at the Dollar General at 904 Lamar Hwy., around 10 p.m. Monday.
A person entered the store carrying a weapon and demanded money, authorities said. No one was injured in the robbery.
On Sunday night, Lamar police responded to an attempted armed robbery at the store near Main Street within the city limits. One cashier was hurt in the incident, according to law enforcement.
Earlier in the day Sunday, a Dollar General on McIver Road within the county was the victim of a theft after two men stole money from a cash register, according to authorities.
Darlington County Dollar General stores haven’t been the only ones that were impacted by thieves this week.
On Tuesday, an armed robber entered a Dollar General in Kingstree and assaulted both the manage and a clerk with a weapon.
