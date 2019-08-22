Crash involving school bus, truck sends 1 student to hospital

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One student was taken to the hospital after a school bus crash in Darlington County, according to school district officials.
The Darlington County School District said a truck ran into the back of a stopped school bus Thursday afternoon on McIver Road in Darlington.
Three students from Darlington Middle School and Darlington High School were on board the bus, officials said.
Per district protocol, EMS was called to the scene. The student was taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.
The parents of the students involved were notified about the crash.
