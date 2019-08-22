Coast Guard to end active search for missing Florida firefighters on Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Coast Guard announced Thursday it will stop active searches for two Florida firefighters who disappeared while on a fishing trip.
“The Coast Guard will continue to have a presence in the area, but active searches will conclude at sunset,” the Coast Guard posted on its Facebook page.
The search and rescue mission for Brian McCluney and Justin Walker expanded up the Grand Strand coastline. The two were last seen departing Friday from a boat ramp in Port Canaveral. Officials said the men traveled out to a reef near St. Augustine but never returned.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been helping in the search for the firefighters along the Grand Strand coastline.
Robert McCullough with SCDNR said even though the Coast Guard will not be actively searching, SCDNR crews will continue to help in the search for the missing firefighters. He said the search on Thursday is ongoing and they’ve been doing air and boat searches for the two men.
The Coast Guard said the search for the firefighters has covered more than 90,000 square miles since they first started the search on Saturday.
