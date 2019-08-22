Citizens’ complaints lead to four drug arrests in Lumberton

By WMBF News Staff | August 22, 2019 at 11:13 AM EDT - Updated August 22 at 11:14 AM

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Four people are facing drug charges following a raid Tuesday at a Lumberton home.

According to a news release from Lumberton police, officers executed a search warrant on Westminster Road after receiving complaints of heroin being sold from the residence.

Police said they seized heroin, MDMA, Alprazolam, hypodermic needles, drug paraphernalia and a stolen handgun.

Jorden Smith (TL), Justin Abbott (TR), Timothy Kinlaw Jr. (BL) and Bradley Abbott (BR) (Source: Lumberton Police Department)

Jorden Smith, 20, is charged with trafficking heroin, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell and deliver MDMA, possession of a stolen firearm, maintaining a drug vehicle, possession of heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin and felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

Police said additional heroin was found hidden in Smith’s belly button.

Justin Abbott, 36, is charged with maintaining a drug dwelling, conspiracy to sell heroin and conspiracy to sell a schedule I controlled substance.

Timothy Kinlaw Jr., 29, is charged with simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bradley Abbott, 19, is charged with possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug dwelling.

