Alabama postpones 50th Anniversary Tour due to lead singer’s health
Jeff Cook, from the left, Randy Owen, and Teddy Gentry from the band Alabama perform at the concert "Sing me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard" at the Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP) (Source: Al Wagner)
By Laurel Mallory | August 22, 2019 at 1:58 PM EDT - Updated August 22 at 3:16 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Alabama’s 50th Anniversary Tour stop in Columbia has been postponed due to health issues Randy Owen faces.

The band was scheduled to perform Oct. 3 at Colonial Life Arena with The Charlie Daniels Band.

However, the band announced the tour’s postponement on its Facebook page Wednesday.

The band said Owen has “ongoing complications with cluster migraines and vertigo.” Doctors advised the singer needs more time to recover.

Rescheduled dates for the tour will be announced in the coming weeks, the band said.

Tickets for the show in Columbia will be transferable to the new concert date, or customers can ask for a refund. Find details on that by clicking or tapping here.

