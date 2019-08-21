Woman charged after stopping car within feet of Surfside Beach officers once handcuffs hit windshield, report says

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Surfside Beach police say they had to throw a pair of handcuffs at the windshield of a Cadillac that was heading right toward them in order to get the inebriated driver to stop the car.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 43-year-old Tina Marie Lane was booked Wednesday morning on charges of driving under the influence and emergency scene management law. She remained in jail Wednesday afternoon under a nearly $1,500 bond.
A report from the Surfside Beach Police Department states officers were on a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in the area of Platt Boulevard and Frontage Road.
While the arrestee was being placed into the officers’ squad car, they saw a Cadillac traveling at a high rate of speed in their direction. Police said the driver, identified as Lane, did not appear to be paying attention and seemed to be looking down, according to the report.
The two Surfside Beach officers said they tried to get the driver to stop the car by shouting, waving their hands, and using their flashlights. The vehicle continued in their direction.
Fearful for their safety, one of the officers threw their handcuffs at the Cadillac. The cuffs hit the vehicle’s windshield and the driver stopped the car within feet of police, according to the report.
When the officers opened the door of the Cadillac, they said they could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from the driver’s breath and that her speech was slurred.
Police performed a field sobriety test on the driver and they eventually took her into custody for DUI and endangering emergency service personnel, according to the report.
