Wednesday marks two years since deadly Conway CresCom Bank robbery

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Wednesday marks two years since two employees at Conway’s CresCom Bank were killed during an armed robbery.
Brandon Council is accused of killing Donna Major and Katie Skeen during the robbery on Aug. 21, 2017.
Police say Council walked into the bank around 1 p.m. that day. He reportedly had a brief conversation with one employee before police say he shot and killed her and the other employee during the robbery. Council reportedly got away with more than $15,000. Authorities were searching for him for two days before he was arrested in North Carolina.
Police say Council admitted to both of the shootings.
He is set to go to trial in September, where the jury will either choose the death penalty or life in prison without parole.
