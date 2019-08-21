Two hurt in crash involving 18-wheeler on S.C. 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning on S.C. 544.
According to an online post from Horry County Fire Rescue, the crash happened around 1:50 a.m. near Roscoe Road.
Both drivers were hurt, and the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with “potentially life-threatening injuries,” the post states.
As of 5:00 a.m., all lanes of S.C. 544 near the crash site are blocked.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is working with HCFR to clear the roadway.
