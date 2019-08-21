Summer of Science: Ping Pong Propulsion

Summer of Science: Ping Pong Propulsion
Turning a paper cup into a ping pong ball launcher
By Sean Bailey | August 21, 2019 at 9:06 AM EDT - Updated August 21 at 9:06 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Kids of all ages will enjoy learning about movement and elasticity, while turning a classic paper cup into a ping pong slingshot.

Ingredients

Small Paper Cup

Balloon

Ping Pong Ball

Paper Cup, Ping Pong Ball, Balloon and Scissors
Paper Cup, Ping Pong Ball, Balloon and Scissors

Step 1: Cut out the bottom of the paper cup, with scissors or a knife (adult help suggested)

Step 2: Tie a knot in an non-inflated balloon

Step 3: Cut the balloon roughly in half, keeping the piece with the knot

Use the half WITH the knot and discard the top half.
Use the half WITH the knot and discard the top half.

Step 4: Stretch the balloon around the paper cup.

Step 5: Put the ping pong ball in the cup, pull back the balloon and launch!

Then pull the knot and let the ball go!
Then pull the knot and let the ball go!

What’s going on: It’s pretty self explanatory, the rubber in the balloon is stretched and bounces the ball. Play around with trying to shoot the ball as high or far as possible. Let the kids let loose and have a little fun after their first week of school.

Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.