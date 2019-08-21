Summer of Science: Ping Pong Propulsion

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Kids of all ages will enjoy learning about movement and elasticity, while turning a classic paper cup into a ping pong slingshot.
Ingredients
Small Paper Cup
Balloon
Ping Pong Ball
Step 1: Cut out the bottom of the paper cup, with scissors or a knife (adult help suggested)
Step 2: Tie a knot in an non-inflated balloon
Step 3: Cut the balloon roughly in half, keeping the piece with the knot
Step 4: Stretch the balloon around the paper cup.
Step 5: Put the ping pong ball in the cup, pull back the balloon and launch!
What’s going on: It’s pretty self explanatory, the rubber in the balloon is stretched and bounces the ball. Play around with trying to shoot the ball as high or far as possible. Let the kids let loose and have a little fun after their first week of school.
