Search for missing Florida firefighters expands up Grand Strand coastline

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The search and rescue mission for two Florida firefighters who disappeared while on a fishing trip, has expanded up the Grand Strand coastline.
Robert McCullough with South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said they received the call Wednesday that the search has been expanded.
SCDNR has sent out boats and aircrafts to search the waters for anything connected to the Florida firefighters’ boat.
Brian McCluney and Justin Walker were last seen departing on Friday from a boat ramp in Port Canaveral. Officials said the men traveled out to a reef near St. Augustine but never returned.
The U.S. Coast Guard said on Wednesday it used a HC-130 search plane, three U.S. Customs and Border Protection aircraft and two 87-foot patrol boats to actively conduct searches. Crews have searched more than 90,000 square miles since Friday.
McCullough said SCDNR crews will continue to search until the men are found.
