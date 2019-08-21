Police: Man shot at while trying to visit woman he met online

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Two suspects are in custody after a man was reportedly shot at while attempting to visit a woman he met online.
Briyonah Wingate is charged with attempted murder, robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and criminal conspiracy.
Jeieshieana York is charged with criminal conspiracy.
At around 11:30 p.m. on July 15, police responded to an apartment on Fourteenth Street for a call of an attempted robbery. The 20-year-old victim told police he came to the apartment to visit a woman he met online, according to a Hartsville police report.
Police say the victim knocked on the door, and a man told him to get inside. According to the report, the 20-year-old then saw a second man with gun approaching him from the parking lot.
The victim began running away, and as he crossed the street, he said he heard about five gunshots, the report states.
Police say they searched the apartment after the door was left open but found no one inside.
The 20-year-old said the male suspects were wearing red bandannas. Their names were not immediately known.
Wingate and York are currently being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
