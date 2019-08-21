Neighbor complaints lead to major drug bust at Grand Strand home

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Alert neighbors helped kick start a three-month investigation that landed three people in jail.
An investigation began after authorities received complaints about suspected drug dealing at a home on North Farr Avenue in Andrews.
Authorities said the investigation included surveillance and controlled purchases of heroin and methamphetamine from people inside the home.
Evidence obtained during the investigation led deputies to execute a search warrant on Tuesday. During the search, authorities said they seized a large quantity of meth, prescription pills, heroin and marijuana. Agents said they also found six rifle and shotguns, one handgun, digital scales and packaging materials.
Authorities said a minor child was also in the home.
Deputies arrested Michael Ethridge, Tonya Ethridge and Joseph Blake. Authorities said the home belonged to the Ethridges.
Tonya and Michael Ethridge face several charges including distribution of heroin, trafficking methamphetamine and unlawful neglect toward a child.
Blake is charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.