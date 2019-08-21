Myrtle Beach group passing the torch for future downtown projects

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The group that has led the charge in creating the future of downtown Myrtle Beach for decades wants to pass the baton.
After 20 years of working with the city, the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation decided it’s time to re-structure.
They’re encouraging businesses to work on the master plan.
In a letter sent by Lauren Clever, who’s the executive director for the corporation, to Myrtle Beach City Council she addressed who they’d like to see take over future projects.
“The board talked about several options and seemed to favor a scenario where a new group could arise organically from the business and commercial community that would continue the enhance focus on the downtown area,” said Clever.
The corporation has been in charge of several major projects in the city like the Pavilion Area Master Plan which led to the transformation on Ocean Boulevard.
The decision comes as the DRC embarks on a new plan, the arts and innovation district.
The idea won’t disappear during the process of transition. The planning commission met Tuesday and the district is still at top of their list. They’re still working toward a successful future for the arts and innovation district.
They’ve reviewed several categories on their drafts, some of those include no restrictions on chain stores coming in or on the same type of business being side-by-side.
