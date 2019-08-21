Myrtle Beach area nightclub shuts down following eviction notice

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach area nightclub has been shutdown after it was served an eviction notice.
On Wednesday, WMBF News went by Spa Ultra Lounge and Restaurant on Highway 501 and found the writ of ejectment on the door.
The owner of the property served the notice to the people who ran the Spa Ultra Lounge business on July 11, saying they had 24 hours to voluntarily vacate the premises.
A member of the Horry County Sheriff’s Office went by the property on July 16 and confirmed that the rental space appeared to be unoccupied.
The documents do not indicate why the property owner served the notice.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.