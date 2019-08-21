Meals on Wheels of Horry County in desperate need of funding, donations

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Each week, volunteers with Meals on Wheels of Horry County prepare meals to hundreds throughout the area.
However, the nonprofit organization only has enough funding to continue serving meals through mid-September.
Meals on Wheels of Horry County Executive Director Michael Tyler knows there’s too many people that depend on their services to let this organization shut down.
“It’s just really a call on God’s children and the community as a whole to take care of our elders,” said Tyler.
A large majority of the clients Meals on Wheels serves are home-bound senior citizens, some with disabilities, who cannot cook for themselves and truly rely on the nonprofit services.
“When I heard it was possibly going to go away I was heart broken because what are we going to do with the clients,” said David Williams, a Meals on Wheels delivery driver.
Williams has been working with Meals on Wheels for a decade in New Jersey and Horry County. He spends most of his mornings picking up the meals to deliver throughout the county. He said most of his deliveries are the only interaction these people get all day.
“You get greeted with a smile and they really appreciate what you do,” said Williams.
Drivers are sent each day to homes in Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aynor and all throughout Horry County.
With a restricted budget, they’re unable to add more clients to their already constricted delivery schedule.
“Each one of those meals cost us about $5 and right now, with our budget, we want to make sure the current clients we have are sustained, but there is an overwhelming need for us to take care of our elders,” said Tyler.
As a meal delivery driver, Williams biggest concern is the future of their clients and what could happen if they’re unable to raise more money.
“If this goes away and unless it’s picked up by another program they’re out of luck unfortunately,” said Williams.
Tyler knew about the financial issues before taking over the leadership position less than a week ago and continues to lean on his faith, taking it day by day.
“It’s our seniors that have no family and it’s our job to take care of them, I know God will provide everything we need if it’s his will,” said Tyler.
Meals on Wheels of Horry County is working on getting a GoFundMe page set up.
You can also donate on their website or send a check to P.O. Box 50862, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
Non-perishable food items can also be dropped off at 4006 Postal Way, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579.
