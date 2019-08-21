MBFD recognize businesses for helping water rescue crews

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department showed their gratitude to two Grand Strand businesses for helping their water rescue crews.
Fire department leaders presented Celebrations Nightlife and Imagination Athletics with signed and framed shirts. The businesses donated long-sleeve, dri-fit shirts to the water rescue teams to help protect them from the sun while they’re on the job.
“They heard that our ocean rescue crews that are out here looking for some long-sleeve protection from the sun. Looking out for our members with all sorts of cancer, especially with the skin cancer with the sun, to help better protect us better. So, they came along, sponsored these shirts, and gave them out to the ocean rescue crews,” Myrtle Beach fire Battlion Chief Brian Mitchell said.
A presentation was held at the beach access on 42nd Avenue North.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.