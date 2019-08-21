Longs man previously convicted of manslaughter sentenced to life in prison for raping teen

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Longs man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after a jury convicted him of the 2016 rape of a teen.
According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 37-year-old Jeremy Williams was found guilty Wednesday of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery, armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Judge Michael G. Nettles sentenced Williams to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the burglary charge and the kidnapping charge.
The judge also sentenced him to 30 years in prison each for the sexual assault and armed robbery, 10 years in prison for the assault charge and five years for the weapons charge, the release stated.
The sentences will run concurrently.
On Aug. 11, 2016, four men busted the door of a Longs home and held two boys, ages 8 and 12, and a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint while they burglarized the home, according to prosecutors. Two of the men, including Williams, sexually assaulted the teen girl.
DNA evidence identified Williams, in addition to the children and teen identifying him.
Previously, Williams was convicted in 2006 for voluntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to 13 years for that charge and was released from prison in December 2015.
