$30k bond set for man charged in beating death of 62-year-old near Loris

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A judge set bond Wednesday for the man accused of beating a 62-year-old to death near Loris.
A $30,000 bond was set for William Schultz, 34, on a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Steven Davis.
Police were called around 10 p.m. Monday to Quartermaster Drive near Loris for reports of an aggravated assault. An investigation revealed there were multiple verbal altercations between Davis and Schultz, authorities said.
At some point, Davis showed a gun and there was a physical struggle, according to authorities. Davis was disarmed, and Schultz allegedly began assaulting the 62-year-old.
“The defendant then proceeded to beat the victim about the face and body for an extensive period until the victim was unconscious,” according to arrest warrants.
Davis died Tuesday morning at Grand Strand Medical Center from his injuries, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said.
As of about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, Schultz remains behind bars at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
