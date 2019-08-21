Inmate captured in Aynor after more than 20 years on the run extradited to N.C.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man recaptured in Aynor earlier this month after more than 20 years on the run has been extradited back to North Carolina.
Online booking records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state 63-year-old Stanley Lee Rogers was released from jail at 10:48 a.m. Wednesday. He had been incarcerated since Aug. 7.
Brooke Holden, spokesperson with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that Rogers’ release was due to his extradition.
According to the North Carolina Department of Corrections, Rogers was sentenced in 1994 to 40 years in prison on an armed robbery charge. Authorities said Rogers escaped about three years into his sentence while working as an inmate mowing grass.
