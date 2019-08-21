New firearms ordinance sparks debate between Horry County leaders

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A discussion surrounding a new firearms ordinance sparked a debate Tuesday afternoon by the Horry County Public Safety Committee and several county council members.
The ordinance was presented after several residents voiced concerns about stray bullets being shot in crowded neighborhoods.
After nearly 40 minutes, the committee chose to approve a proposed ordinance that would prohibit the discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a major residential development.
Horry County councilman Al Allen raised concerns that the new ordinance is too restrictive for gun owners.
“It’s going to start a slippery slop and I’m not willing to support any such ordinance like that, that will start to push this county toward an anti-gun type of county,” Allen said.
The ordinance will be discussed by the Horry County Council at their next meeting.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.