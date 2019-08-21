First Alert: Rumbles of thunder and a few storms this morning

Changes will begin to arrive by the weekend as another cold front drops into the Carolinas. The front will slowly move through the region and interact with the higher humidity. Due to this, look for a better chance of showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday. While the weekend does not appear to be a washout, heavier downpours will be possible at times. As of right now, rain chances are at 40% for the weekend but may increase if longer periods of rain are expected. Here's an early look at the weekend forecast for now.