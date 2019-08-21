First Alert: Rumbles of thunder and a few storms this morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another warm and humid start to the day with a few isolated showers around this morning. Most locations will remain dry for the morning commute but a couple of storms will remain possible for the morning commute. Keep this in mind for the morning commute and for the kids as they prepare for another day of school.
As we head throughout the day, the humidity and heat will continue with the daily rain chances. Highs today will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s with the heat index climbing to around 100 during the mid-late afternoon. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible as we head into the afternoon and evening hours. This pattern is very similar to the previous two days.
The unsettled weather pattern will continue as we head into the end of the work week. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s through Friday with a few rounds of pop up showers and storms during each afternoon. Rain chances will stay at 30% with the heat index around 100° for each day.
Changes will begin to arrive by the weekend as another cold front drops into the Carolinas. The front will slowly move through the region and interact with the higher humidity. Due to this, look for a better chance of showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday. While the weekend does not appear to be a washout, heavier downpours will be possible at times. As of right now, rain chances are at 40% for the weekend but may increase if longer periods of rain are expected. Here's an early look at the weekend forecast for now.
