First Alert: New tropical update points to another area of possible development

By Andrew Dockery and Sean Bailey | August 21, 2019 at 8:47 AM EDT - Updated August 21 at 8:59 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The chances for tropical development are increasing as we head into the end of the work week and into the weekend.

The new morning update now includes a 20% chance of tropical development over the next five days. The National Hurricane Center is watching a disturbance located over the central and northwestern Bahamas. This is currently producing showers and thunderstorms.

In the recent update, the NHC stated “some slow development of this system is possible over the next several days as it moves toward the Florida peninsula and then the southeastern United States.” Due to this, the chances of development are at a low 20% for the next five days. While this is a low chance of development, it is still something worth watching over the next few days. The weak cold front that we will see this weekend should keep this system offshore for the Carolinas.

We are also watching Tropical Storm Chantal work across the Atlantic. Chantal does not pose any threat to the United States. This is the third named system of the year and is not forecast to become a hurricane at this time.

