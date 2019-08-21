First Alert: New tropical update points to another area of possible development

In the recent update, the NHC stated “some slow development of this system is possible over the next several days as it moves toward the Florida peninsula and then the southeastern United States.” Due to this, the chances of development are at a low 20% for the next five days. While this is a low chance of development, it is still something worth watching over the next few days. The weak cold front that we will see this weekend should keep this system offshore for the Carolinas.