FIRST ALERT: Downpours at times, a cold front and the tropics

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Typical summer weather will give way to a cold front drifting through the Carolinas this weekend, plus watching for tropical development near the Bahamas.
Humid and seasonably hot weather will continue through Friday before a cold front delivers better rain chances by the weekend. At the same time, an area of disturbed weather near the Bahamas may pass off shore of the Carolinas.
A few showers and storms will remain possible through this evening, but will quickly taper off by 9:00 PM. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear and muggy with temperatures dropping into the middle and upper 70s
Thursday will see more heat and humidity with afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 90s across the Pee Dee and upper 80s at the beaches. The heat index will once again climb to around 100 during the mid to late afternoon. A few pop up showers and storms will develop during the afternoon and evening with rain chances at 30%.
More of the same is on tap for Friday with temperatures steady in the upper 80s and lower 90s and hit or miss storms during the late day hours. Rain chances will remain at 30%. The heat index will continue to climb to around 100 each afternoon.
Changes start to arrive by the weekend as another weak cold front drops into the Carolinas. The front will slowly move through the region and interact with increasing humidity. The result will be a better chance of showers and storms at times through the weekend. Rain chances will the highest on Saturday - 60% - and some of the rain could be heavy at times. While it will not rain all day Saturday, pop up storms will be likely at any point during the day. As the front moves through, slightly drier and cooler weather will start to filter into the area on Sunday and will help to drop the risk of showers to just 30%. Temperatures will also fall a bit with highs in the middle and upper 80s Saturday dropping into the lower and middle 80s by Sunday.
