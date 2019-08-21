First Alert: Chantal now a depression, keeping an eye on a disturbance in the Bahamas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Chantal is now a tropical depression and will continue to weaken in the northern Atlantic, while an area of disturbed weather near the Bahamas has a low risk of tropical development.
CHANTAL:
The latest update from the National Hurricane Center downgraded Chantal to a tropical depression. Winds are now at 35 mph and are expected to weaken as we head throughout the end of the work week.
The National Hurricane Center says there is an abundant amount of dry air around the system and the upper level winds are quickly breaking up what was the tropical storm. No impacts to inland areas are expected.
DISTURBANCE NEAR THE BAHAMAS:
An area of disturbed weather extends over the Central and Northwest Bahamas and the adjacent waters. Some slow development of this system is possible over the next several days as it moves toward the Florida peninsula and then the southeastern United States. The formation chance through the next 48 hours is near 0 percent. Over the next 5 days, the development chance is 20%. This has not changed, even with the new morning update.
The eventual track of the potential system is still unclear. Overall, it is forecast to drift to the north and be off the Florida and Carolina coastline by this weekend. Just how close the system comes to the coast remains unclear at this time. At this point, it appears as though most impacts would remain well out to sea. It’s also important to note that even if the system does develop, it would likely only be a tropical depression or rather weak tropical storm.
Either way, it’s now the height of the hurricane system and any potential system needs to be watched closely.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.