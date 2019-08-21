Evans Correctional officer fired, accused of inappropriate relationship with inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A correctional officer at Evans Correctional Institution is off the job after investigators said she had an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.
Betty Boatwright Foxworth, 53, of McColl was fired on Tuesday and charged with misconduct in office.
Arrests warrants said Foxworth had an inappropriate romantic relationship with an inmate that was under her care.
Text messages were discovered between the two on Foxworth’s cellphone and the inmate’s contraband cellphone, according to arrest warrants.
She was booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center but has since bonded out.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.