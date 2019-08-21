Erosion likely to blame for sharp cliff appearance on Grand Strand beaches

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Notice something different about the beaches along Myrtle Beach this week? You’re not alone.
Many viewers have reached out to WMBF News about the sharp cliff appearance the beach has taken on after sand was taken away.
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold said erosion from the king tides that reappeared last weekend is more than likely to blame.
Strong storms that impacted the Grand Strand on Aug. 17 resulted in plenty of rainwater that washed out through the swashes, taking out even more of the beach.
Arnold said the beaches should level out over the next week or so.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.