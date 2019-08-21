Duke Energy hosts ‘storm school’ in Pee Dee as peak hurricane season nears

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Duke Energy hosted its first of several “storm schools” on Wednesday for emergency management leaders in the Pee Dee.
The event took place at the Howe Springs Fire Department where Duke Energy discussed storm planning and the recover process.
Duke Energy linemen also presented a live line demonstration that shows the dangers of operating around energized equipment. They also showed the safety measures they take while working on equipment in order to restore power to customers.
“We work very closely with our emergency management partners, and they understand how we go about restoring power after the storm, it makes it easier to work together to get power restored faster to our customers,” said Duke Energy District Manager Mindy Taylor.
Those who took part also packed emergency preparedness kits to be distribute to Harvest Hope Food Bank. Duke Energy said that people should pack emergency kits ahead of the storm with enough supplies to last them about two to three days without power, depending on the gravity of the storm.
