County sets aside $1.5M for interchange along Carolina Forest Blvd., Highway 31

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. - (WMBF) - A road project in Carolina Forest is closer to getting the green light after a funding proposal cleared a hurdle among Horry County leaders.
In order to move forward with plans to link Carolina Forest Boulevard to Highway 31, the county needs to purchase land along the route.
The Infrastructure and regulations committee agreed with the idea to spend $1.5 million from the Ride II budget to purchase the property needed for the interchange.
But county leaders said they’re also looking for other funds to go toward this project.
The land would be used for an interchange connecting S.C. 31, Augusta Plantation Drive and Revolutionary War Way with the overall goal to decrease traffic in the area.
A resident along Carolina Forest Boulevard told WMBF News she’s seen even more of an increase in traffic since school started, adding about 15 minutes to her daily commute.
While the county has $1.5 million from leftover funds from the Ride II road program, one county leader said it’s not definite they’ll use the funding to purchase the land to build the interchange.
They said they want to ensure they have enough set aside if needed, but county leaders are looking for other options to provide funding.
“We’ve reached out to DOT to see if they can help with the purchase of that property and we’re just trying to protect the future. There is no plans to build the interchange any time soon," said Horry County council member Bill Howard. "We would love to have it and there are grants out there that would pay for the interchange, but that could take years.”
WMBF News asked some who live along Carolina Forest Boulevard how traffic is for them now.
“It’s terrible with the construction and the school traffic," said Summerlyn resident Don Letourneau. "It’s just terrible.”
But Letourneau is retired and said in most cases he can choose when he’ll venture out but said if anyone’s traveling in the morning or when school’s getting out, you’ll see some back-ups.
“I had a doctors appointment this morning at 8:30 and I sat at the entrance trying to get onto Carolina Forest Boulevard for at least 10 minutes," Letourneau said.
Right now the property is owned by Forestar Real Estate Group and they plan to start building more houses in the area if the county doesn’t buy the land from them.
Letourneau said he looks forward to the day an interchange can come to the area and while he doesn’t believe it will be during his lifetime, he thinks it will help traffic for years to come.
“Having access to 31, it will take away from some of the people using Carolina Forest Boulevard,” he said. "Even now with International Drive, I think that has helped relieved some of the traffics that gone into Grissom Parkway.
The Horry County Council will discuss and decide if they should use the Ride II funding to purchase the land for the project.
