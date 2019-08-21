Automotive manufacturer bringing 115 jobs, $2.5 million investment to Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An automotive parts manufacturer announced plans to establish operations in Horry County.
According to a press release from the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corporation, CRP Industries’ $2.5 million investment will create 115 jobs over the next five years.
The facility will be located at 3084 Bashor Road in Conway and will initially be used to manufacture advanced electric power steering systems for the automotive aftermarket, the release stated.
Operations are expected to be online in mid-September and applicants will be able to apply here.
