Authorities investigating after man found dead on Robeson County roadway

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Wednesday morning on a Robeson County roadway.
According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1800 block of Mt. Zion Church Road around 2:00 a.m. for a call of a man lying in the roadway.
Deputies say a Native American man wearing blue jeans, a black long sleeve shirt and black slide shoes was found dead on the road. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the RCSO at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.