TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed power lines blocks part of Highway 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are warning drivers to expect delays on Highway 544 near Highway 17 Business because of downed power lines.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website reports that there was a crash around 9 p.m. Monday in the area that has lanes blocked. It’s not clear if anyone was hurt in the crash or how many cars were involved.
Trooper Judd Jones said drivers can expect delays due to power lines down and to proceed with caution.
Traffic is being rerouted onto Waters Avenue.
We checked and there aren’t any significant power outages in the area due to the crash.
