Some business owners hope to expand where tattoo shops can operate in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A rezoning request was made to the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission in hopes of expanding where tattoo studios can set up shop.
If you’ve driven down Seaboard Street, you’ve probably seen Top Notch and other tattoo parlors like it. You might have wondered why so many are all located on one street. It’s because Myrtle Beach has strict zoning on where tattoo and piercing shops can be.
One business owner wants to expand where shops can operate in the city.
While some people said they’re happy with where they’re located, others said it’s time for more choices.
“Really we just wanna be able to find a decent building at this point, it’s just important,” said owner of Deathless Cords, Jessica Fogle.
She said because of Myrtle Beach’s zoning restrictions that limit tattoo shops to warehouse manufacturing districts, which are only in four areas of the city, she’s having a hard setting up shop.
Though some tattoo artists support her idea, others think opening up the zoning restrictions could mean more competition.
“It could be a good and bad thing, ya know," said John Carley with Premier Tattoo. "The more shops there are, the less business there are for the shops down here.”
Planning commission members said they received a stack of letters opposing the request for rezoning from owners of studios, saying they’re happy with the way things are.
One tattoo shop owner was at the meeting on Tuesday and said he’s been in the business for a while now and is satisfied with the current set up they have.
There will be a public hearing September 17 regarding the rezoning of tattoo parlors and WMBF News will keep you updated as we learn more about the final decision.
