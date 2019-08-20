S.C. Board of Education reprimands HCS teacher accused of having alcohol on campus

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – A Loris High School teacher was publicly reprimanded by the South Carolina Board of Education after she was accused of having alcohol on campus.
During an investigation in March, police said they found beer and mini bottles of vodka inside Jessica McCoy’s vehicle, school desk and purse.
McCoy was arrested and charged with possession of an open container on public property.
The public reprimand states that McCoy has sought help for her alcohol abuse.
“In statements to the SCDE, Ms. McCoy communicated her remorse about the incident, which she attributed to her alcohol addiction, and expressed her hope that she would be allowed to return to teaching,” documents from the S.C. Board of Education stated.
Following her arrest, McCoy was placed on paid administrative leave. WMBF News has reached out to Horry County Schools to see if her employment status has changed. We’re waiting to hear back.
