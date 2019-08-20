Rep. Rice, Lt. Gov. Evette tour Marion homes rebuilt after Hurricane Matthew

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been nearly three years since Hurricane Matthew hit South Carolina, but recovery is still happening.
Congressman Tom Rice and South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette toured homes Tuesday in Marion that were recently rebuilt after the storm. The homes were rebuilt thanks to federal assistance.
One home they visited was the home of the Grice family. Loretta and Charles Grice have been living with their sister ever since the storm.
“I knew we had to start back over, because the water was coming inside the floor,” Charles Grice said.
The Grice family moved back into their home Tuesday. It was a day they’ve been waiting for for a long time.
They applied for federal assistance shortly after Hurricane Matthew, but construction just recently began on their home. It was rebuilt in just 45 days.
“I thank God every day for it,” Loretta Grice said. “It’s a blessing.”
Rice and Evette said seeing moments like this is the reason they got into politics.
“This is what it’s all about,” Evette said. “Happy faces. Families getting to move back into a brand new house.”
Rice said he knows it’s tough for families to have to wait so long to come back home.
“I hoped it would be quicker, but I knew we would get here eventually,” Rice said.
He also said there’s still a long way to go in terms of recovery from Hurricane Matthew.
“The goal was to rebuild 1,300 houses for indigent families,” he said. “So far we’re at about 750, so we’re past half, and that’s good, but we’re getting better.”
